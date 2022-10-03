Water-main break slowing traffic Monday morning in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break is slowing traffic in downtown Topeka.

The break was reported early Sunday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

City crews were working to repair the main, but in the meantime, southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard on Monday morning was being diverted onto westbound S.W. 4th Street.

A large hole where the break occurred -- about midway between S.W. 4th and S.W. 5th streets -- extended across the entire right lane of southbound Topeka Boulevard and into the left southbound lane, as well.

Barricades at S.W. 4th and Topeka Boulevard were blocking southbound traffic early Monday at that location.

Northbound traffic on Monday morning wasn’t affected by the water-main break in the southbound lanes of traffic.

There was no immediate word on how long it would take to repair the street or if any other detours would be implemented.

