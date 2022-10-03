Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

Washburn Rural's Zoe Canfield commits to KU women's basketball
Washburn Rural's Zoe Canfield commits to KU women's basketball(Zoe Canfield/Twitter)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday.

The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.

In her statement released on Twitter, Canfield took time to thank God, her family, coaches, and teammates throughout the years.

She added, “A special thank you to all of the coaches who recruited me in both basketball and volleyball. Finally, I want to say thank you to Coach Brandon and the entire staff at KU for this amazing opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

Emporia State football wins 2022 Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State wins second straight Turnpike Tussle over Washburn
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper...
‘Hawks, ‘Cats both rank in AP Top 25 poll
FILE
Jayhawks ranked 17th in Week 6 Coaches Poll
Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore...
ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Lawrence