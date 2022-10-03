Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday.

The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.

In her statement released on Twitter, Canfield took time to thank God, her family, coaches, and teammates throughout the years.

She added, “A special thank you to all of the coaches who recruited me in both basketball and volleyball. Finally, I want to say thank you to Coach Brandon and the entire staff at KU for this amazing opportunity.”

