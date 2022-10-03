Washburn lecturer to host book launch in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University lecturer will host a book launch for her latest novel in the Capital City.

Washburn University says senior lecturer in English, Izzy Wasserstein, will host a book launch for her novel “All the Hometowns You Can’t Stay Away From,” between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Carol Chapel, 1840 SW Jewell Ave.

Washburn noted that the event will be free and open to the public.

The university indicated that the event will start with a 20-minute reading by Wasserstein followed by a question and answer session about the book. Attendees can buy the book at the event for $18.99 with cash or check. It will also be available at the Ichabod Shop in the Memorial Union on campus.

According to Washburn, the book focuses on characters from 14 different worlds and how they encounter, grief, change and pain points in their communities. Readers will see ne’er-do-wells, orphans, investigators, revolutionaries, diplomats and doctoral students. The novel is the first in her short story collection and was published in 2022 with Neon Hemlock Press.

WU noted that Wasserstein is an alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s of fine arts from the University of New Mexico. She teaches writing, literature, and film.

For more information about the book, click HERE.

