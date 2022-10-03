‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
FILE
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
FILE
One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting in Junction City
Topeka Police
Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Griner appeal hearing for Oct 25
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Midday in Kansas
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
FILE
RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped