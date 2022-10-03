VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

Wichita police are investigating a shooting caught on home surveillance, in broad daylight, near Harry and George Washington Blvd.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd.

In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home where the camera is mounted, you can see the pair stop as gunshots are fired. One immediately returns fire, walking backward down the sidewalk. The other runs behind a vehicle in the driveway and returns fire. Both then run away and out of the camera’s view.

12 News spoke with a mother who said her 10-year-old daughter was playing outside of her grandmother’s house when she heard loud popping noises. The woman said her daughter ran to the door while her son ran around the side of the house to hide. The woman said her daughter remembers “feeling a gust of wind of a bullet” going by her cheek. The woman said her daughter is traumatized, and she will seek counseling for her.

WPD is working to identify the five suspects involved (the two captured on video and the other three who were not on camera). They have confirmed at least 40 shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported.

