Topeka Wizards moving to new league

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Wizards are the latest professional basketball team to head to the capital city, but they’re switching leagues.

The Wizards were set to join the Triple Threat Basketball League for the 2022-23 season. However, there were no teams to schedule within the Midwest and the travel would have been over 10 hours to play a game. The Wizards will now join the Pro Basketball Association (PBA D-League) for the winter of 2022-23.

“Financially it was a benefit for us to join the PBA D League with teams in Chicago, Des Moines, Salina and Sioux City so our trips are not over 10 plus hours.” said President Shawn Smith.

Wizards will have a local tryout on Oct 22 in Lawrence. If you are interested in playing email the office at topekawizards@gmail.com for further details.

The PBA is going into there 3rd year of play. The league offers league wide exposure for the fans to watch the game on the internet and players getting scouted to go overseas to play. The schedule will be released in October and slated to tip off in December.

