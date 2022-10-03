Topeka to welcome new temporary shelter, affordable housing projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will soon be home to a temporary shelter and more affordable housing projects.

City of Topeka staff announced on Monday, Oct. 3, that the Capital City will soon become home to a new non-congregate shelter and additional affordable housing options.

Staff noted that a non-congregate shelter - or temporary shelter - provides rooms to individuals and families and does not require residents to sign a lease or occupancy agreement.

According to personnel, the projects have been made possible by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program. The program provided the City with $1,754,961.

The City noted that HOME-ARP aims to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability across the nation. Topeka’s Governing Body approved the funds on June 14 through the 2021 Amended Consolidated Action Plan.

The City also indicated that the funds are not affiliated with the American Rescue Plan Act.

Staff said that it has sought requests for proposals for the shelter and affordable housing projects and 14 responses were received. It said the responses were then reviewed and ranked by an external review and committee with knowledge of grant writing, real estate or construction.

Personnel indicated that $1 million was given to the YWCA of Northeast Kansas to fund the shelter and the remainder was given to SENT, Inc. to fund the construction of three new homes and rehabilitate eight homes.

“We are so excited to add 11 new affordable housing options for Topekans. Additionally, being able to assist the YWCA in expanding their shelter is so needed and beneficial to those experiencing domestic violence, human trafficking or stalking. We all know domestic violence has been increasing across the nation. This grant will allow us to address that here in Topeka,” said Corrie Wright, the City’s Division Director of Housing Services.

The City noted that all projects are required to fund and serve the qualifying population as outlined by HUD - including those who experience homelessness, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking. HUD also requires all tenants and homeowners to have income levels no more than 80% of the median household income. This means a family of four can make no more than $66,150.

Staff said they will review files to ensure compliance with HUD’s requirements.

The City indicated that it will not reveal the location of the shelter for security purposes. It said the affordable housing projects, however, will be located in Hi-Crest.

