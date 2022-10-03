Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers arrested Corey Scales, 40, and Candace Scales, 35, both of Topeka, after meth was found during a traffic stop.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. which ended with the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

While officers conducted the traffic stop and search warrant, they said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, forgery documents and a firearm.

As a result of the stop, both Scales’ were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

  • Corey:
    • Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
    • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
    • Aggravated endangering a child
    • Possession of marijuana
  • Candace:
    • Possession of methamphetamine wth the intent to distribute
    • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
    • Aggravated endangering a child
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute
    • Forgery

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

