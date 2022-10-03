Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed.

Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.

The County indicated that the exercise is meant to meet the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Final Rule Requirments about emergency preparedness training and testing program exemption. The rule is as follows:

CMS regulations for Emergency Preparedness (EP) require facilities to conduct exercises to test the facility’s EP plan to ensure that it works and that staff are trained appropriately about their roles and the facility’s processes. During or after an actual emergency, the regulations allow for a one-year exemption from the requirement that the facility perform testing exercises.

To meet community participation requirements, the County noted that the 19 facilities will engage with officials. It said the exercise may drive simulated emergency responses from the facilities.

In accordance with county code, the County said emergency management uses the Homeland Security Exercise and EvaluProgram to develop multi-agency exercises.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.