Republic Co. officials search for men wanted in connection to stabbing

COURTLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Republic Co. are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a stabbing.

The Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials received a 911 call with reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Freedom St. in Courtland.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that emergency officials - including EMS - were sent to the area. One victim was located and was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials have identified two suspects who are wanted in connection to the investigation - Tyler Johnson and Nathaniel Shelton.

Officials also indicated that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-527-5658.

