Republic Co. officials search for men wanted in connection to stabbing

Mugshot of Tyler Johnson from 2015 (left), and Mugshot of Nathaniel Shelton from 2018 (right).
Mugshot of Tyler Johnson from 2015 (left), and Mugshot of Nathaniel Shelton from 2018 (right).(Republic Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Republic Co. are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a stabbing.

The Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials received a 911 call with reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Freedom St. in Courtland.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that emergency officials - including EMS - were sent to the area. One victim was located and was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials have identified two suspects who are wanted in connection to the investigation - Tyler Johnson and Nathaniel Shelton.

Officials also indicated that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-527-5658.

