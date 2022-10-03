RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, of Manhattan had crashed.

RCPD noted that Rieger was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with a dislocated shoulder and broken arm.

Then, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials said they were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Stockdale Park Rd. with reports of another injury crash.

When officials arrived here, they said they found a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Charlotte Valazquez, 27, of Milford had hit a road sign and rolled over.

RCPD indicated that Valazquez was rushed to Ascension as well with complaints of neck pain.

