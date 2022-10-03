RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 36-year-old man reported his white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with the keys still inside had been b broken into in the Home Depot parking lot and various tools were stolen while he was inside.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $6,600.

Then, around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials said they were called to the 1300 block of Pierre St. with reports of a burglary.

Here, officials said a 39-year-old man reported an unknown male had stolen a 60-inch Vizio television, a pair of Definitive tower speakers, an inversion table and a 100-gallon fish tank from a vacant property.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $3,300.

Anyone with information about either crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.