RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 23-year-old man reported that a 22-year-old man had punched him in the face.

RCPD said they later saw the suspect, however, he ran from them and attempted to ditch a handgun in the process.

Around the same time, officials said they were also called to the 800 block of N 12th St. in Manhattan with reports of another battery.

RCPD said that when they arrived at this location, two females - 21 and 22 - reported that another 21-year-old woman and two other unknown female suspects stopped in a car near them while they were walking in the alley behind 12B apartment and jumped them before driving away.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

