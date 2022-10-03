Osawatomie State Hospital welcomes new Superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osawatomie State Hospital has welcomed a new Superintendent about a year after the last one departed.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says that it has appointed Ashley Byram, LMSW, to serve as the new Superintendent at Osawatomie State Hospital effective Monday, Oct. 3.

KDADS noted that Byram was appointed after she served in various roles during her 15-year career at the hospital, which began in 2005 - including Social Work Specialist and Supervisor, Behavioral Health Program Manager and Director of Social Services. Her most recent role was a promotion to Assistant Superintendent in March of 2022.

KDADS indicated that Byram also worked outside OSH for two years as a social worker at Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital in Gardner.

During her OSH tenure, KDADS said that Byram has also taken a leadership role as an instructor for various training courses, including Therapeutic Options and Crisis Prevention, SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access and Recovery, and the Crisis Prevention Institute.

“We are excited to have Ashley, an accomplished senior-level professional with years of valuable experience, join us in this new role,” said Scott Brunner, KDADS Deputy Secretary for Hospitals and Facilities. “Ashley has been a key member of the leadership team at OSH during the effort to lift the moratorium on voluntary admissions, keep serving patients through the COVID-19 pandemic, and work on common processes between the state mental health hospitals. Her innovative ideas and leadership will guide the hospital to realize best practices and services for its residents.”

According to KDADS, Byram earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Kansas State University in 2005 and her Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Kansas in 2010.

The announcement follows the departure of former Superintendent Kristin Feeback in October 2021. Parsons State Hospital Superintendent and State Hospital Commissioner Mike Dixon was named to lead the hospital in the interim.

