Officer involved shooting in Lawrence

One is dead following the incident in Lawrence
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting(WIBW)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police initially responded to the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace to a report of criminal damage Sunday Oct. 2 around 5:30 p.m.

While responding to the scene, they were confronted by an armed person, and officers discharged their firearms in response.

Lawrence-Douglas Fire Medical responded to the scene, but the person was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The KBI will be handling the investigation of the officers discharging their firearms.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

An entry sign with balloons highlights the fun run.
Doorstep Inc. hosts 5th annual 5K fun run
An entry sign with balloons highlights the fun run.
Neighbor Helping Neighbor 5K Walk/Run
Sign and flowers highlight candle-lit vigil.
Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim
ESU beats Washy