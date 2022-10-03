Officer involved shooting in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police initially responded to the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace to a report of criminal damage Sunday Oct. 2 around 5:30 p.m.

While responding to the scene, they were confronted by an armed person, and officers discharged their firearms in response.

Lawrence-Douglas Fire Medical responded to the scene, but the person was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The KBI will be handling the investigation of the officers discharging their firearms.

We will provide updates as they become available.

