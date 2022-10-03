Nortonville man arrested in Atchison hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian seriously injured

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Orie Holt, 35, of Nortonville.

KAIR reports Holt was arrested Sunday afternoon and was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm.

The collision was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near 14th Street and US-59 highway in Atchison.

According to a news release from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, Holt was the alleged driver of a pickup truck that was westbound on US-59 when it struck 42-year-old Richard Burge, who was walking south across the highway at 14th Street.

Following the collision, Wilson said, the truck failed to stop and instead continued westbound on the highway.

Burge was transported by ambulance to Amberwell Health in Atchison before being flown to a Kansas City hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Wilson said that police located and impounded the truck believed to have been in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

