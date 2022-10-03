NextGen Under 30 welcomes first nominees at Kansas State House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NextGen under 30 recognized their first nominees at the Kansas statehouse.

The NextGen under 30 brought in motivational speakers to encourage Kansas youth to remain in the state instead of migrating out in search of higher paying jobs.

“Looking at the mission of the NextGen Under 30 the first is to connect, the second to educate, the third to coordinate and the fourth you keep hearing from every speaker today, that’s to act,” says Sen. Hawk.

State Senator, Tom Hawk emceed the event, with speakers being selected by the Kansas department of commerce.

The speakers included Lt. Gov. David Toland, State Rep. Tory Arnberger-Blew, President and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents Blake Flanders, President of the Coldwell Banker American Home Real Estate Amanda Lewis, State Rep. Rui Xi, and retired professional basketball player Koreleone Young.

“What you have done here you can do somewhere else but would you be appreciated the way you are appreciated in this state. Stay home. Stay home. We always think the grass is greener until you get there and you’re digging and pulling more weeds,” says Young.

Lt. Gov. David Toland and Gov. Laura Kelly pushed efforts to get the program up and running.

Several nominees say they are excited to support the program’s mission.

“I think that when you are a motivated younger person and you are success driven and you want to get things done and you have big eyes and you want to get a lot going you think about leaving and I think you get there and you leave and you realize home is better. Kansas is where my heart is. There is a lot of opportunity in Kansas and I think that’s really important to not always think that the grass is greener on the other side,” says Shannon Stark, Assistant Director.

