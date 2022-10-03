Moran helps introduce resolution to condemn Iranian persecution of women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce a resolution to condemn the Iranian government for its persecution of women following the death of Mahsa Amini.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined colleagues to introduce a resolution that would condemn the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed by Iran’s “morality peace” which sparked national protests.

“Mahsa Amini was a victim of the oppressive Iranian regime, and her death has fueled an uprising of thousands of courageous Iranians seeking justice,” said Sen. Moran. “The Iranian regime may shut down social media, arrest journalists and fire on its own people to silence protests, but Iranians marching in protest make clear basic rights cannot be indefinitely denied.”

Moran said the resolution also calls on the Iranian government to end its systematic persecution of women and celebrates the bravery of the Iranian people who continue to protest Amini’s death despite a violent crackdown.

