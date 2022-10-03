Monday forecast: The mild weather continues, cool by Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall trend this week will be the mild and dry weather continuing with Friday and Saturday being the coolest days with highs below average for this time of year. There is a possibility some areas may receive the first frost (not freeze) of the season Saturday morning.

There is a low chance of rain late tomorrow into tomorrow evening. The highest chance of rain will remain out toward north-central Kansas and if you get any rain it will likely be less than 0.10″.

Keep an eye on Saturday morning for the potential of frost. Uncertainty exists on how widespread the frost will be, it will depend if clouds clear out and winds are calm at night.



October is beginning similar to how September ended, not much excitement with the quiet weather pattern continuing. The biggest impact will be a cold front that pushes through Thursday night into Friday leading to ‘chilly’ temperatures Friday and Saturday before temperatures warm back up Sunday into early next week.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. With thicker cloud cover and the potential for spotty showers in north-central KS by the afternoon temperatures may drop in the mid 60s to mid 70s by 5pm for areas around Concordia, Washington and Clay Center. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Any showers that move in late Tuesday afternoon may linger into the evening hours however clearing skies are expected overnight leading to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Highs remain in the low 80s for most areas through Thursday. Gusts 20-25 mph are expected Thursday for the strongest winds of the week.

There is a very low chance of light rain showers late Friday afternoon from one of the models but as of now will keep it dry because even if anything develops, it’ll be less than 0.10″.

