KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has identified the man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during a burglary gone wrong as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence.

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that it has continued the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence that happened on Sunday night.

The KBI indicated that the Lawrence Police Department contacted agents around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday to request aid in investigating the shooting. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information showed that just after 5:30 p.m., LPD was contacted with reports of a burglary and a broken window at 1715 E 21st Terrace. When they responded, officers learned a man, later identified as Blanck, had likely still been inside the home, however, the homeowner was not present.

Officers said they decided against entering the home and had attempted to learn more information about the suspect.

LPD said this is when Blanck came out of the home. Officers attempted to talk to him, however, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

At this time, KBI noted that three of the five responding officers fired multiple rounds at Blanck around 7:20 p.m. EMS responded and Blanck was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the altercation.

KBI said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation. Once finished, it said the findings will be turned over to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation remains ongoing.

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck (Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

