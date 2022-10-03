Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two frequent offenders are behind bars after a weekend traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Brantin A. Beeton, 28, and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30, both of Topeka have been arrested and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 30, near mile marker 2 on SW I-470.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, officials said a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Taurus with an expired temporary license plate in the area. However, during the stop, the K9 signaled that there were illegal drugs in the car.

Beeton, the driver, and Peavler, the passenger, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Beeton was booked on the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

No vehicle liability insurance

Operating a motor vehicle with an expired tag

Peavler was booked on the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials told 13 NEWS that Beeton and Peavler are frequent offenders.

