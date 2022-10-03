Fitness park holds belated ribbon cutting two years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A belated ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning for a Topeka fitness park created with the help of AARP.

The FitLot fitness park first opened in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the COVID lockdown and social distancing - the park never got to have an official ceremony.

So, Shawnee Co. Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn, and Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent joined the AARP Kansas State Director Glenda DuBoise for the ribbon cutting ceremony that the park couldn’t have two years ago.

AARP has funded the construction of this exercise park, as well as several parks in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, in honor of AARP’s 60th anniversary. DuBoise said that the fitness park is a fantastic way for individuals and families to exercise no matter their skill level.

”Bring your family bring your children, because it is a family park and it is right next to the children’s play area, and that was intentional, so it is really a great place for your family, members of the community, businesspeople, everyone, we want you to come out and enjoy this fitness park,” said AARP state director Glenda DuBoise.

Willow Park is located at 1800 SW 6th Ave. right across the street from St. Francis.

The Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation department has been offering free classes at the park since it first opened. If you are interested in signing up for a class or to view a class schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.