Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

FILE- In this March 8, 2014, file photo steam from the Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power...
FILE- In this March 8, 2014, file photo steam from the Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the setting sun near St. Marys, Kan. A groundbreaking agreement struck Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014, by the United States and China puts the world's two worst polluters on a faster track to curbing the heat-trapping gases blamed for global warming. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Jeffrey Energy Center has knocked one of its three units offline.

An Evergy spokesperson tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday, Oct. 1, a fire broke out at Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys. They said the fire only affected Unit 3.

According to personnel, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains unknown as of Monday, Oct. 3.

“We appreciate the response of local fire departments in helping to extinguish the fire safely,” said Gina Penzig, a spokesperson for Evergy.

In the meantime, Evergy will keep Unit 3 offline as repairs are made. The two other units remain fully operational, however.

“We will be able to meet customers’ electricity needs while the unit is unavailable,” Penzig noted.

Since the incident happened just two days ago, Evergy said it does not have a timeline for when Unit 3 will be back online.

