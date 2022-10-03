Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening.
TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
TPD is investigating his death as a homicide.
