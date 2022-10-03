Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening.

TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.

TPD is investigating his death as a homicide.

