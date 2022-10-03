ESU’s Gleason, Pool earn MIAA honors

(Emporia State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State Defensive back and Quarterback Braden Gleason were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Gleason recorded his third 300 yard game of the season and his highest efficiency rating in the win against Washburn. He was responsible for 331 yards from scrimmage with 300 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and a nine yard reception.

He is the first Hornet to have at least 300 yards passing, 20 yards rushing and a pass reception in the same game.

He is leading the MIAA in passing yards and total offense and is the only player in the league over 300 yards per game in both categories.

Pool had a team high seven solo tackles including a tackle for loss, two pass break ups and recovered an onside kick.

Pool had a team high seven solo tackles including a tackle for loss, two pass break ups and recovered an onside kick in the Hornets win.

The win was the eighth for Emporia State in the last ten Turnpike Tussles and gives the Hornets a 59-53-6 advantage in the all-time series.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
FILE
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
FILE
One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting in Junction City
2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong

Latest News

Topeka Wizards holding tryouts Saturday afternoon
Topeka Wizards moving to new league
Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a...
Wildcats linebacker, quarterback named Big 12 Players of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Chiefs bounce back to take down Bucs in primetime
Emporia State football wins 2022 Turnpike Tussle
Emporia State wins second straight Turnpike Tussle over Washburn