ESU’s Gleason, Pool earn MIAA honors

EMPORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State Defensive back and Quarterback Braden Gleason were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Gleason recorded his third 300 yard game of the season and his highest efficiency rating in the win against Washburn. He was responsible for 331 yards from scrimmage with 300 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and a nine yard reception.

He is the first Hornet to have at least 300 yards passing, 20 yards rushing and a pass reception in the same game.

He is leading the MIAA in passing yards and total offense and is the only player in the league over 300 yards per game in both categories.

Pool had a team high seven solo tackles including a tackle for loss, two pass break ups and recovered an onside kick.

The win was the eighth for Emporia State in the last ten Turnpike Tussles and gives the Hornets a 59-53-6 advantage in the all-time series.

