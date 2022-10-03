Emporia State wins second straight Turnpike Tussle over Washburn

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football travelled to Yager Stadium for the Turnpike Tussle with Washburn on Saturday, and the Hornets took home a win for the second consecutive season.

The first half was a defensive battle. Emporia State got on the board first as Braden Gleason found Tommy Zimmerman for a 7 yd touchdown pass. Gleason added to that lead in the second quarter, sending a 16 yd touchdown to Tyler Kahmann.

The Ichabods got on the board with 1:06 left in the first half, as Kellen Simoncic punched in a 1 yd QB sneak, heading into the locker rooms at 14-7 ESU.

The Hornets were then powered by a third quarter scoring explosion. Billy Ross Jr. ran in an 8 yd touchdown, and soon after Gleason sent a 17 yd touchdown pass to Jaylen Varner.

Simoncic responded with a 77 yd touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 28-14 ESU. Canaan Brooks closed out the third quarter with a 15 yd rushing touchdown for a 35-14 ESU lead.

The Hornets soon drove the deficit even further, with Corey Thomas running in a 28 yd touchdown pass from Gleason. The Ichabods then attempted a fourth quarter comeback.

Simoncic sent a 17 yd touchdown pass to Peter Afful, followed by a 12 yd touchdown pass to Collin Wilson. Washburn closed out the scoring with an 8 yd touchdown pass from Simoncic to JJ Letcher. The Bods attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Hornets with 1:54 remaining.

Emporia State took this one 42-35. Both Washburn and Emporia State are now 3-2 on the season.

Washburn will be on the road at Fort Hays State on Saturday at 7 p.m., and Emporia State will host Central Missouri at 1 p.m.

