Doorstep Inc. hosts 5th annual 5K fun run

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Inc. took to Lake Shawnee to host their 5th annual 5K fun run to fundraise their program, Neighbor Helping Neighbor. The event was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, Doorstep Inc. provides Topekans with the support they need to live fuller, more sufficient lives. This includes supplying those in need of food, clothing, rent, utilities, prescriptions and transportation.

13 NEWS Anchor Chris Fisher was in attendance as the event’s Celebrity Starter. “We’re happy to have him out here and the support of WIBW,” Lisa Cain, executive director of Doorstep Inc., said.

If you’d like to get involved with Neighbor Helping Neighbor, click here to head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

An entry sign with balloons highlights the fun run.
Neighbor Helping Neighbor 5K Walk/Run
Sign and flowers highlight candle-lit vigil.
Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim
ESU beats Washy
Sign and flowers highlight candle-lit vigil.
Homicide Victim Vigil