Doorstep Inc. hosts 5th annual 5K fun run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Inc. took to Lake Shawnee to host their 5th annual 5K fun run to fundraise their program, Neighbor Helping Neighbor. The event was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, Doorstep Inc. provides Topekans with the support they need to live fuller, more sufficient lives. This includes supplying those in need of food, clothing, rent, utilities, prescriptions and transportation.

13 NEWS Anchor Chris Fisher was in attendance as the event’s Celebrity Starter. “We’re happy to have him out here and the support of WIBW,” Lisa Cain, executive director of Doorstep Inc., said.

If you’d like to get involved with Neighbor Helping Neighbor, click here to head to their website.

