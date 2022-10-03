Chiefs bounce back to take down Bucs in primetime

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season on Sunday night, taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime 41-31 in a Super Bowl LV rematch.

Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs on the board in the first minute of the first quarter, finding Travis Kelce for a 16 yd touchdown. The Bucs responded with a 45 yd field goal. 7-3 KC.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire added to Kansas City’s lead soon after, pushing in a 3 yd score, 14-3 KC at the end of the first quarter.

Mahomes started the second quarter with the biggest play of the night. He scrambled to avoid pressure, dodged a defender, and was able to toss a 2 yd score to Edwards-Helaire waiting in the endzone as Mahomes fell to the sidelines being tripped up by defenders. 21-3 KC.

Tampa Bay would finally respond with a touchdown. Tom Brady sent a 13 yd score to Mike Evans, to which the Chiefs answered back with a play from their big of tricks.

Instead of Mahomes taking the snap, he stayed back and let Noah Gray run under center to take the ball and push in an immediate 1 yd score. Evans caught a 1 yd touchdown from Brady to head into halftime with the Chiefs up 28-17.

With Harrison Butker still out with injury, new kicker in town Matthew Wright made a 44 yard field goal to start the third quarter scoring. Mahomes later shot a 10 yd touchdown pass to Jody Fortson to extend KC’s lead 38-17. Rachaad White closed out the third quarter with a 1 yd rushing touchdown, 38-24 KC.

The Chiefs opened the fourth quarter with a 32 yd field goal, and despite a late-game effort by the Bucs to come back, the Chiefs held onto their lead.

On the night, Mahomes notched 249 passing yds and 3 TDs, overwhelming the Bucs’ defense, who allowed the most points they have all season.

Mahomes reached 20,000 career passing yards during the win, and Kelce notched the fifth most career receiving yards by a tight end in the NFL.

The Chiefs will be back to work at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct 10, hosting the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. for another primetime game.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.