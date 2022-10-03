Center High School teacher on leave ‘following allegations of inappropriate communication’

By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the school district, a Center High School teacher has been put on leave “following allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.”

On Monday, the district shared the same information that was made available to parents on Friday, Sept. 30.

They said that the teacher was put on leave after the district was notified.

They also note that the “appropriate authorities” have been notified and that the children’s division of state social services is investigating.

The district said they will share more information when it is available.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are working to learn more.

Below is the full letter that was sent to parents:

