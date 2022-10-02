Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business

Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after an alleged attempt to burglarize a local business.

The Topeka Police Department says Damon Hill Jr., 35, and Cameron Hill, 30, both of Topeka, were both arrested after an alleged burglary early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials said they were called to the 400 block of SE 29th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found two people inside a fenced-in area of a local business. From there, officers arrested both Hills and booked them into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Damon was booked on burglary, theft, criminal damage and possession of stolen property. Cameron was booked on burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

