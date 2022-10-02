Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one

Topeka Police
Topeka Police
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one adult with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via personal vehicle.

TPD noted that the incident remains under investigation while officials continue to gather information.

Anyone with information should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

