Topeka churches hold "Love Your Neighbor" community worship event

Several Topeka churches came together for "Love Your Neighbor" worship
Several Topeka churches came together for "Love Your Neighbor" worship
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2.

This event is to help celebrate world communication Sunday.

Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and Topeka First United Methodist Church.

Rows of chairs lined up the plaza to sing, worship, and reach out to different members of the community they had never met before.

