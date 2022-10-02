Sunday night forecast: Sunny and warm until Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a little warm in the low 80s but this evening will be fantastic once again cooling down quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees tonight and we’ll do it again tomorrow with highs Monday reaching the low 80s. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday that will gradually drop our temperatures towards the end of the week.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

The next few days may be a little warm, but not hot. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday and with dry air it will feel very comfortable. Overnight temperatures through Wednesday night will also stay in the low to mid 50s.

A weak cold front will pass through late Tuesday night into Wednesday and we may squeak out a few sprinkles but nothing more. If we were to squeeze all the water out of the atmosphere it would be equivalent to about half an inch... That’s very dry. The cold air lags behind the front and doesn’t start to have an impact until Thursday lasting though Saturday.

High temperatures to end the week will be in low 60s Friday with some 50s mixed in with Canadian air in place. We stay cool through next weekend with a rebound to normal in the mid 70s by the following week. There is a chance for some light showers Friday, but the general trend is dry for that time.

dry and mild 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.