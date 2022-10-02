Sunday forecast: 80s and sunshine for awhile before cooling down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another chilly start to our day with temperatures in the upper 40s. Just like yesterday we will be warming up today to around 80 degrees with light winds from the southeast. We have another nice night tonight and then we do become a little warmer for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front comes through Tuesday night and will swap out our warmer air for cooler Canadian air by Thursday. Highs to end the week in the 60s with a slight chance for rain Wednesday morning and some light showers possible Thursday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Let’s start with the good news! Today will be great once more. A crisp start in the morning with a jacket or long sleeve shirt followed by shorts and a t-shirt in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Tonight is nice around 50 degrees and Monday may be a degree or two warmer but still nice in the low 80s. We do get a little warmer Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday and should pull our temperatures back into the 70s for Wednesday with winds now out of the NW around 10 mph. High pressure in the area will struggle to hold on as the front tries to break it down. The front though will weaken as it crosses through Kansas and therefore the rain chance is fairly low for Tuesday night into Wednesday and I think we largely will stay dry.

That’s the bad news. We aren’t tracking any helpful moisture. Maybe some light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Sunday, but no widespread rainfall. We need a heavy widespread rain and we just aren’t seeing that this week. We should keep an eye on next weekend for changes there, but at this time it also looks like isolated light rain showers.

