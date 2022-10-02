Salina Police search for truck stolen from business

A truck is stolen from Gleason and Son Signs on Sept. 24, 2022.
A truck is stolen from Gleason and Son Signs on Sept. 24, 2022.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are searching for a truck that has been stolen from a local business.

The Salina Police Department says that on Monday, Sept. 26, office4rfs were called to Gleason and Son Signs at 2440 N 9th St. with reports of a vehicle theft.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported that a company truck had been stolen. The truck is described as a red and white 1995 Dodge Ram 350 flatbed pickup with Kansas plates 398-BRC.

SPD noted that video surveillance from the scene showed a suspect stealing the vehicle on the morning of the 24th.

If anyone has information about the stolen truck or its whereabouts, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

