One dead after early morning shooting in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 900 block of N Washington St. with reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Geary Community Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

JCPD has not released any information about possible suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 785-726-8477.

JCPD noted that no further information is available at this time.

