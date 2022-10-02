One dead after early morning shooting in Junction City

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 900 block of N Washington St. with reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Geary Community Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

JCPD has not released any information about possible suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 785-726-8477.

JCPD noted that no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

Emporia State beats Washburn 2022
KSU beats Texas Tech
KU football beats Iowa State
Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore...
ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Lawrence