Multiple structure fires close down part of SW 93rd Street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple structure fires closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch said the call came in around 2:00 pm, Saturday afternoon, which prompted authorities to close down SW 93rd St. between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road around 3:48 pm. There is still no word whether or not the road has been reopened.

The Mission Township Fire Department, Auburn Fire, MTAA Fire, and Shawnee Heights Fire District and the Kansas Air National Guard all responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

