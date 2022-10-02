Lee’s Summit teen injured in hay ride incident

GREENWOOD, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old in Lee’s Summit sustained moderate injuries following a crash at a Saturday night hay ride.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. Saturday night. Reports said a 2017 F150, driven by a 48-year-old male, ran over the 15-year-old’s leg.

Reports said the 15-year-old female was injured as she was walking up to the vehicle at a hay ride at Joel Dean Hitt Park. The girl was transported to a local hospital by Lee’s Summit emergency medical services.

