Lee’s Summit teen injured in hay ride incident

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old in Lee’s Summit sustained moderate injuries following a crash at a Saturday night hay ride.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. Saturday night. Reports said a 2017 F150, driven by a 48-year-old male, ran over the 15-year-old’s leg.

Reports said the 15-year-old female was injured as she was walking up to the vehicle at a hay ride at Joel Dean Hitt Park. The girl was transported to a local hospital by Lee’s Summit emergency medical services.

