Kansas sees increase in drug-related child deaths, decrease in suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen an increase in child drug and fentanyl-related deaths while it also saw a slight decrease in youth suicides.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says that the State Child Death Review Board reported that the Sunflower State recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children between the ages of 0 and 17 - including a speedy rise related to fentanyl.

The board’s 2022 report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children which happened during the calendar year - the most recent year for which data is available. It found that the number of drug-related deaths rose to 16 in 2020 - up from five in 2019. There were 11 fentanyl-related deaths in 2020 after none were reported in the past four years.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 500,000 Americans of all ages died from overdoses involving both illicit and prescribe ed drugs between 1999 and 2019. In recent years, both statewide and nationwide, the data indicates an increase in the use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

While fentanyl is a prescription drug, the Office noted that it is also manufactured illegally. Frequently, it said fentanyl is incorporated into illegally manufactured pressed pills and missed with other substances without the user’s knowledge.

“Within the three decades that the State Child Death Review Board has been in existence, more than 12,000 deaths of Kansas children have been examined,” said Sara Hortenstine, the board’s executive director. “The stories of these tragic losses have turned into data aimed to inform and direct prevention in our state. There is an immediate need in our state to ensure that youth and their families know that fentanyl-laced products are accessible and that even a one-time experiment with a drug can be deadly.”

Overall, the report found Kansas had 365 child deaths in 2020 - compared to 362 in 2019. The overall death rate in 2020 was 52.4 deaths per 100,000 residents - continuing a downward trend from the past 10 years. It also found the number of suicides among Kansas youth has decreased - albeit slightly - continuing a decline experienced in 2019.

In 2020, the report indicated that there were 26 youth suicides in Kansas - down from 28. It said 85% of these were male and 15% were female. Meanwhile, 54% communicated suicidal thoughts, actions or intent before they took their life. In 8, the report found disruption in the child’s life due to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to the action.

“The increase in drug overdoses and the continued loss of our youth by suicide are blunt reminders that we have much more work to do in Kansas to ensure the wellbeing of our children,” Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “I appreciate the dedicated work of the State Child Death Review Board in compiling this information to help inform policymakers and stakeholders in efforts to meet the challenges of these health and wellbeing issues head-on.”

In addition to policy recommendations, the Office indicated that prevention points that families can use to decrease the likelihood of a child’s death are also included.

To read the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.