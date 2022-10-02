Jayhawks ranked 17th in Week 6 Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks have been ranked 17th in the USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll.

The University of Kansas says the Jayhawks have made an appearance in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll at 17th. This marks the team’s first raking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009, when they ranked 21st.

KU noted that the rank follows the Jayhawks’ first 5-0 start in more than a decade. During the five-game start, it said Head Coach Leipold has led the team to rank in the top-10 in several n national rankings - including third in third-down conversions, - 60% - second in sacks allowed, - 2 - and eighth in passing efficiency - 177.8.

The team also averages 41. points per game which ranked 12th nationally, and 421.8 total yards of offense. In its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 1, Kansas held off the Cyclones to 26 rushing yards - the fewest yards allowed by a KU defense since 2009, when Kansas held UTEP to four rushing yards.

KU will play its last of three-straight home games against TCU at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. ESPN’s College Gameday will make its first appearance at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the game.

Next, the Jayhawks will embark on a 2-game road trip to Oklahoma on Oct. 15 and Baylor on Oct. 22.

