‘Hawks, ‘Cats both rank in AP Top 25 poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State University Wildcats landed in the AP Top 25 poll.

The University of Kansas says the Jayhawks ranked at No. 19 in the poll announced on Sunday, Oct. 2. This is the team’s first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.

The move follows the Jayhakws’ first 5-0 start since 2009 with wins against Tennessee Tech, Duke, and Iowa State at home and against West Virginia and Houston on the road.

The No. 19 rank marks the Jayhawks’ 110th appearance on the AP Poll all-time, the highest rank at No. 2 on Nov. 18, 2007. The team has been ranked 19th nine times.

The ‘Hawks previously received 125 votes in the week five AP Poll on Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, Kansas State University moved up from No. 25 to No. 20 in the same poll following their win against Texas Tech on Saturday.

