‘Hawks, ‘Cats both rank in AP Top 25 poll

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Reed/Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State University Wildcats landed in the AP Top 25 poll.

The University of Kansas says the Jayhawks ranked at No. 19 in the poll announced on Sunday, Oct. 2. This is the team’s first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.

The move follows the Jayhakws’ first 5-0 start since 2009 with wins against Tennessee Tech, Duke, and Iowa State at home and against West Virginia and Houston on the road.

The No. 19 rank marks the Jayhawks’ 110th appearance on the AP Poll all-time, the highest rank at No. 2 on Nov. 18, 2007. The team has been ranked 19th nine times.

The ‘Hawks previously received 125 votes in the week five AP Poll on Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, Kansas State University moved up from No. 25 to No. 20 in the same poll following their win against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

FILE
Jayhawks ranked 17th in Week 6 Coaches Poll
Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore...
ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Lawrence
KU fights off Iowa State to continue perfect season
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) gets past Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson...
No. 25 K-State takes down Texas Tech