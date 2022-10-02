Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

FILE
FILE(WFSB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.

“In the past year, we have seen devastating wildfires sweep across Kansas. It is our responsibility to honor all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communities every single day,” Gov. Kelly said. “Today we remember those we’ve lost, and we pay respects to their families and loved ones.”

Kelly noted that the honor is extended to all fallen firefighters - including Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs who died in November 2021 from injuries sustained while battling a fire on Oct. 15. As well as volunteer firefighter Joshua Hays of Linn Co. who suffered fatal injuries battling a fire in Pleasonton.

“Lt. Malachi Brown and Joshua Hays paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Latest News

A black Ford pickup is seen fleeing the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Oct. 1,...
Atchison Police search for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect vehicle
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe
An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The suspect has died.
Suspect in police shooting in Excelsior Springs dies