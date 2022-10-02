Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.

“In the past year, we have seen devastating wildfires sweep across Kansas. It is our responsibility to honor all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communities every single day,” Gov. Kelly said. “Today we remember those we’ve lost, and we pay respects to their families and loved ones.”

Kelly noted that the honor is extended to all fallen firefighters - including Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs who died in November 2021 from injuries sustained while battling a fire on Oct. 15. As well as volunteer firefighter Joshua Hays of Linn Co. who suffered fatal injuries battling a fire in Pleasonton.

“Lt. Malachi Brown and Joshua Hays paid the ultimate price in service to their communities. They will not be forgotten,” Kelly said.

