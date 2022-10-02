ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor.

KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away.

Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Hutchinson native enjoyed a 45-year career as a professor and teacher - 35 of which were served at ESU before his 2007 retirement.

Pauls was also named an ESU Distinguished Alumni in 2018.

In addition to classroom work, Pauls was an active local member of Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, the International Reading Association, Miniature Train Club and the CAIRS Group.

A visitation will be held for Pauls from 7 to 8 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Twelfth Ave. Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.