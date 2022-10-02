Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe.

KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Lyon Co. Deputy Eric Williams said that around 9 p.m. officials were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 with reports of an accident. When they arrived, he said they found Burris had been headed north on the highway in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Reports indicate that Burris’ vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over. He and his passenger, Harvey Burris, Jr., both got out of the vehicle before first responders were able to arrive. Both were examined by EMS and both refused further treatment.

However, Burris was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

