Atchison Police search for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect vehicle

A black Ford pickup is seen fleeing the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Oct. 1,...
A black Ford pickup is seen fleeing the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian on Oct. 1, 2022.(Atchison Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a pedestrian.

The Atchison Police Department says that officials are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian over the weekend.

APD said that around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 officials were called to the intersection of 14th St. and U.S. 59 with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

When officials arrived, they said a black pickup truck had left the scene of the accident without stopping.

APD has not released information about the victim including identity and injuries.

If anyone sees the pictured black Ford pickup truck, they should call APD immediately at 913-367-4323 and report it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

