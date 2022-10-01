Washburn community celebrates Dr. Jerry Farley at retirement ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn community gathered at the Washburn memorial union to recognize and celebrate the legacy and career of Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25 years as Washburn’s president.

Big names were also in attendance for the ceremony. Topeka mayor Mike Padilla and Attorney General Derek Schmidt were in attendance and governor Laura Kelly recorded a message to be played at the ceremony, congratulating Farley’s success and wishing him well in his retirement. Kelly also declared Oct. 1, 2022 to be Dr. Jerry Farley day.

“The way he has impacted the campus, the way it looks, the addition of Washburn Tech, the KBI facility, the new law school, it looks very different than when he first arrived 25 years ago,” Sherry Buhler, Char of Washburn’s Board of Regents, said. “[We love] the impact that he’s going to have on generations of families in the Topeka area and Kansas as a whole.”

Dr. Farley’s retirement was effective Friday, September 30th, though he’s sticking around the school for another year in a strategic role.

Alumni Association and Foundation President Marshall Meek will take the helm while the university searches for a permanent replacement.

