TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct

Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent homicide on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka, was identified as the deceased who was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka on Friday morning.

Officials said on Friday at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items underneath the I-70 bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd St.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a deceased male and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
KU fights off Iowa State to continue perfect season
Local community members kicked off October Breast Cancer Awareness with their annual run at...
The Race Against Breast Cancer holds annual run at Lake Shawnee
Timothy "Tim" Cole
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant