TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent homicide on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka, was identified as the deceased who was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka on Friday morning.

Officials said on Friday at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items underneath the I-70 bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd St.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a deceased male and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

This investigation is still ongoing.

