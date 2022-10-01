Storyland traveling exhibit makes way to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit in Topeka lets kids walk right into their favorite stories!

Storyland, a traveling story-time exhibit, has parked itself in the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The exhibit features interactive shows and displays for seven childhood favorites, including If You Give A Mouse a Cookie and Snowy Day.

KCDC leaders say it provides some early literacy material... and some hands on fun!

”This is a one-of-a-kind experience where children and their families can walk right into storybooks, stories that children are familiar with. They come inside and it’s a completely immersive experience where they can walk through the pages of the book,” said Dene Mosier, President and CEO of KCDC.

The exhibit runs through January 2nd and it’s included with your admission into the Discovery Center.

