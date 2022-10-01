Storyland traveling exhibit makes way to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

A new exhibit in Topeka lets kids walk right into their favorite stories!
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit in Topeka lets kids walk right into their favorite stories!

Storyland, a traveling story-time exhibit, has parked itself in the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The exhibit features interactive shows and displays for seven childhood favorites, including If You Give A Mouse a Cookie and Snowy Day.

KCDC leaders say it provides some early literacy material... and some hands on fun!

”This is a one-of-a-kind experience where children and their families can walk right into storybooks, stories that children are familiar with. They come inside and it’s a completely immersive experience where they can walk through the pages of the book,” said Dene Mosier, President and CEO of KCDC.

The exhibit runs through January 2nd and it’s included with your admission into the Discovery Center.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified

Latest News

KPZ Week 5: Coffeyville 6, Wamego 34
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to...
Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month
KPZ Week 5: Hayden 44, Perry Lecompton 28
Storyland, a traveling story-time exhibit, has parked itself in the Kansas Children's Discovery...
Storyland exhibit at Kansas Children's Discovery Center