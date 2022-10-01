Saturday night forecast: New month but old ways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this afternoon have reached 80 degrees in most areas with sunny skies and southeast winds around 10 mph. Temperatures drop off again this evening and will relax in the low 50s and upper 40s overnight similar to last night. The good news about this weather pattern is how comfortable it is in the evenings and mornings. The bad news is that we are tracking minimal rain chances this week.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Let’s start with the good news! Sunday will be just as nice as today. A crisp start in the morning with a jacket or long sleeve shirt followed by shorts and a t-shirt in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday night again is nice around 50 degrees and Monday may be a degree or two warmer but still nice in the low 80s. We do get a little warmer Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday and should pull our temperatures back into the 70s for Wednesday with winds now out of the NW around 10 mph. High pressure in the area will struggle to hold on as the front tries to break it down. The front though will weaken as it crosses through Kansas and therefore the rain chance is fairly low for Tuesday night into Wednesday and I think we largely will stay dry.

That’s the bad news. We aren’t tracking any helpful moisture. Maybe some light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Sunday, but no widespread rainfall. We need a heavy widespread rain and we just aren’t seeing that this week. We should keep an eye on next weekend for changes there, but at this time it also looks like isolated light rain showers.

