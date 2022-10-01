Saturday night forecast: New month but old ways

Little change this week to our mild, dry and sunny weather pattern
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this afternoon have reached 80 degrees in most areas with sunny skies and southeast winds around 10 mph. Temperatures drop off again this evening and will relax in the low 50s and upper 40s overnight similar to last night. The good news about this weather pattern is how comfortable it is in the evenings and mornings. The bad news is that we are tracking minimal rain chances this week.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Let’s start with the good news! Sunday will be just as nice as today. A crisp start in the morning with a jacket or long sleeve shirt followed by shorts and a t-shirt in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday night again is nice around 50 degrees and Monday may be a degree or two warmer but still nice in the low 80s. We do get a little warmer Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday and should pull our temperatures back into the 70s for Wednesday with winds now out of the NW around 10 mph. High pressure in the area will struggle to hold on as the front tries to break it down. The front though will weaken as it crosses through Kansas and therefore the rain chance is fairly low for Tuesday night into Wednesday and I think we largely will stay dry.

That’s the bad news. We aren’t tracking any helpful moisture. Maybe some light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and again next Sunday, but no widespread rainfall. We need a heavy widespread rain and we just aren’t seeing that this week. We should keep an eye on next weekend for changes there, but at this time it also looks like isolated light rain showers.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast 8:30a
Saturday morning forecast
Day planner
Saturday forecast: Great weather to enjoy the games
Temperatures remain mild with mostly dry conditions
Mild temperatures continue with dry conditions