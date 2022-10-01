Saturday forecast: Great weather to enjoy the games

Weather pattern sees little changes until the end of next week
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a little chilly this morning so a light jacket may be necessary but you’ll be shedding layers by this afternoon with highs around 80º under sunny skies. There are a few sprinkles showing up on our Capitol Federal Live Storm Tracker this morning across Central Kansas, however most of that is likely not reaching the ground because of the dry air in place. Still, you may get a brief light shower or sprinkle this morning in North-Central Kansas.

Taking Action:

  1. Although it is early fall, we can still get sunburned in the peak of the day. Today is one of those days. Full sun and warm temperatures near 80 means you may want some light sunscreen if you’re going to be outside, especially at a football game.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

We continue to track minimal rain chances through the week, however we may see some isolated showers by Tuesday night into Wednesday with a passing cold front. The front is a part of a larger system that will provide more widespread rain to our west in portions of Colorado but is expected to weaken as it tracks into Kansas. Unfortunately this means we won’t see too much rain, maybe a 0.10″ at best. That’s the really bad news.

The really good news is that we won’t be too warm around here for quite some time. Temperatures all week will hover in the low 80s each day and be near 50º overnight through Wednesday. Behind the cold front Thursday, cooler Canadian air will settle in with high temperatures possibly staying in the 60s for next Thursday and Friday with overnight lows near 40º. We may even see our first frost then too, but that isn’t certain yet.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

Dry and sunny conditions continue
Friday forecast: More clouds today, still mild
Temperatures remain mild with mostly dry conditions
Mild temperatures continue with dry conditions
70s and 80s for highs, 40s and 50s for lows with dry conditions
Near seasonal today
Very low chance of rain next week, don't get your hopes too high though
Cooler today but still nice