Saturday forecast: Great weather to enjoy the games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a little chilly this morning so a light jacket may be necessary but you’ll be shedding layers by this afternoon with highs around 80º under sunny skies. There are a few sprinkles showing up on our Capitol Federal Live Storm Tracker this morning across Central Kansas, however most of that is likely not reaching the ground because of the dry air in place. Still, you may get a brief light shower or sprinkle this morning in North-Central Kansas.

Taking Action:

Although it is early fall, we can still get sunburned in the peak of the day. Today is one of those days. Full sun and warm temperatures near 80 means you may want some light sunscreen if you’re going to be outside, especially at a football game.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

We continue to track minimal rain chances through the week, however we may see some isolated showers by Tuesday night into Wednesday with a passing cold front. The front is a part of a larger system that will provide more widespread rain to our west in portions of Colorado but is expected to weaken as it tracks into Kansas. Unfortunately this means we won’t see too much rain, maybe a 0.10″ at best. That’s the really bad news.

The really good news is that we won’t be too warm around here for quite some time. Temperatures all week will hover in the low 80s each day and be near 50º overnight through Wednesday. Behind the cold front Thursday, cooler Canadian air will settle in with high temperatures possibly staying in the 60s for next Thursday and Friday with overnight lows near 40º. We may even see our first frost then too, but that isn’t certain yet.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.